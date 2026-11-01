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    Zelensky proposes holding trilateral talks in Türkiye

    Other countries
    • 01 November, 2026
    • 09:16
    Zelensky proposes holding trilateral talks in Türkiye

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has proposed holding trilateral talks in Türkiye on resolving the conflict with Russia, Report informs, citing Ukrainian media.

    Speaking at a joint press conference with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Ankara, Zelensky said Kyiv was preparing for a trilateral meeting.

    He said he and Erdoğan had discussed the possibility of Türkiye hosting the talks and involving Ankara, as well as Ukraine's European and other partners, in the process.

    Zelensky also described Ukraine and Türkiye as allies in security and the defense industry. He said the leaders had agreed to work on the Black Sea grain corridor.

    "This is also, first and foremost, about food security, and today the president (Erdogan) and I agreed to work to ensure the effectiveness of the Black Sea grain corridor," Zelensky added.

    Recep Tayyip Erdogan Volodymyr Zelenskyy Ukraine war
    Zelenski Ukrayna üzrə danışıqların Türkiyədə keçirilməsini təklif edib
    Зеленский предложил провести переговоры по Украине в Турции
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