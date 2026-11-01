Dakar hosts opening ceremony of fourth Summer Youth Olympics

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The opening ceremony of the fourth Summer Youth Olympic Games took place in Senegal's capital, Dakar, on October 31, Azerbaijan's National Olympic Committee told Report.

The Abdoulaye Wade Stadium hosted the ceremony for the first Olympic event held on the African continent.

The program featured performances showcasing Africa's rich cultures and Senegal's history and traditions. Military personnel carried Senegal's national flag into the stadium during the official proceedings.

The athletes' parade was a highlight of the ceremony. Greece entered first, in keeping with Olympic tradition, followed by delegations from other countries, including Azerbaijan.

Swimmers Suleyman Ismayilzada and Maryam Javadova carried Azerbaijan's flag, reflecting the principle of gender equality. Ismayilzada won gold at the third CIS Games and bronze at the sixth Islamic Solidarity Games, while Javadova also claimed bronze at the sixth Islamic Solidarity Games.

Mamadou Diagna Ndiaye, president of the Dakar 2026 Organizing Committee, highlighted the historic significance of hosting the event in Africa for the first time.

International Olympic Committee President Kirsty Coventry also described Dakar 2026 as a historic occasion for the continent. She emphasized that young people were at the heart of the Games' organization.

Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye then declared the Games open.

The ceremony featured dance performances and artistic presentations, followed by the arrival of the Olympic flag and the lighting of the Olympic flame.

The Games run through November 13, bringing together young athletes from around the world to compete in 25 sports.

Azerbaijan is represented by 13 athletes across eight sports: beach wrestling, swimming, taekwondo, boxing, fencing, road cycling, judo and athletics.

The team comprises beach wrestlers Gunel Karimlı (55 kg), Elgun Karimlı (90 kg), Tunar Guliyev (70 kg) and Nihad Suleymanli (80 kg); swimmers Suleyman Ismayilzada and Maryam Javadova; taekwondo athletes Zahra Isayeva (44 kg) and Adil Kazimli (73 kg); boxer Gular Huseynova (51 kg); fencer Abbas Huseynov; road cyclist Nihad Khudoyev; judoka Ibrahim Talibov (55 kg); and track and field athlete Daniil Shuvayev.

Talibov will be the first Azerbaijani athlete to compete. On November 1, he will face the winner of the bout between Ibrahim Moussa of the Central African Republic and Jahan Zeb Tarin of Afghanistan in the quarterfinals of the men's 55 kg judo event.