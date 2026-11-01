Türkiye submits Black Sea grain shipping proposals to US

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Türkiye has submitted proposals to the United States on ensuring the safety of grain shipments through the Black Sea, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said, Report informs.

Speaking at a press conference following a meeting of G20 foreign ministers in Atlanta, Rubio said Washington was reviewing the proposals.

"We are examining proposals sent to us by Türkiye a few weeks ago on this issue," he said.

Rubio said international interest in acting as a guarantor or mediator in a Black Sea ceasefire was growing. He noted that risks to shipments along the route threatened both the energy and food sectors.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan had agreed to continue work on the Black Sea grain corridor to help ensure food security.