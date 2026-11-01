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    Türkiye submits Black Sea grain shipping proposals to US

    Other countries
    • 01 November, 2026
    • 09:34
    Türkiye submits Black Sea grain shipping proposals to US

    Türkiye has submitted proposals to the United States on ensuring the safety of grain shipments through the Black Sea, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said, Report informs.

    Speaking at a press conference following a meeting of G20 foreign ministers in Atlanta, Rubio said Washington was reviewing the proposals.

    "We are examining proposals sent to us by Türkiye a few weeks ago on this issue," he said.

    Rubio said international interest in acting as a guarantor or mediator in a Black Sea ceasefire was growing. He noted that risks to shipments along the route threatened both the energy and food sectors.

    Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan had agreed to continue work on the Black Sea grain corridor to help ensure food security.

    The Group of Twenty (G20) Volodymyr Zelenskyy Marco Rubio Recep Tayyip Erdogan Grain shipments
    Ankara Vaşinqtona Qara dəniz vasitəsilə taxıl tədarükünün təmin olunmasına dair təkliflər təqdim edib
    Анкара передала Вашингтону предложения по обеспечению поставок зерна через Черное море
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