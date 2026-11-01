All Azerbaijani judokas claim medals at Amman tournament
Individual sports
- 01 November, 2026
- 09:09
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All five members of Azerbaijan's team won medals at the Junior Asian Judo Cup in Jordan's capital, Amman, Report informs.
The team secured two golds, two silvers and one bronze.
Gulshan Huseynova (48 kg) and Ayan Aliyeva (63 kg) won gold, while Gulgaz Musayeva (48 kg) and Aytan Verdiyeva (57 kg) took silver. Chinara Sadigova (52 kg) claimed bronze.
Azerbaijan finished the opening day first in the women's standings and second overall.
The international tournament features 121 judokas from 19 countries.
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