Azerbaijan congratulates Algeria on National Day
Foreign policy
- 01 November, 2026
- 10:35
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Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry has congratulated Algeria on its National Day, Report informs, citing the ministry's post on X.
"Warm congratulations to the people and the Government of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria on the occasion of Algeria's National Day!
Happy National Day!"
Algeria's War of Independence against France and national liberation movement began on November 1, 1954.
Warm congratulations to the people and the Government of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria on the occasion of Algeria’s National Day! Happy National Day! 🇦🇿🇩🇿 @Algeria_MFA https://t.co/cXQaIHCPcr— MFA Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 (@AzerbaijanMFA) November 1, 2026
Azərbaycan XİN Əlcəzairi Milli Günü münasibətilə təbrik edib
В МИД Азербайджана поздравили Алжир по случаю Дня революции
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