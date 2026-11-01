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    Azerbaijan congratulates Algeria on National Day

    Foreign policy
    • 01 November, 2026
    • 10:35
    Azerbaijan congratulates Algeria on National Day

    Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry has congratulated Algeria on its National Day, Report informs, citing the ministry's post on X.

    "Warm congratulations to the people and the Government of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria on the occasion of Algeria's National Day!

    Happy National Day!"

    Algeria's War of Independence against France and national liberation movement began on November 1, 1954.

    Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry (MFA) Algeria
    Azərbaycan XİN Əlcəzairi Milli Günü münasibətilə təbrik edib
    В МИД Азербайджана поздравили Алжир по случаю Дня революции
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