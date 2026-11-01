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Iran's Foreign Ministry has designated Britain's Royal Navy and Royal Air Force (RAF) as terrorist organizations and classified its Secret Intelligence Service (MI6) as a hostile group, Report informs, citing Iranian media.

The ministry announced the measures in a statement, saying they took effect upon its publication.

"From the publication of this statement, Britain's Secret Intelligence Service (MI6) is considered a hostile group under Paragraph 2 of Article 1 of the law strengthening penalties for espionage against national security and interests and cooperation with Israel and hostile countries," the statement said.

The ministry said the Royal Navy and RAF were subject to Iran's law on countermeasures against the United States' designation of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization.

"Accordingly, these two entities are designated as terrorist organizations," it added.

Iran cited the principles of the UN Charter and international law as the basis for its decision.