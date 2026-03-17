UN mission congratulates Azerbaijan on last Tuesday before Novruz

The United Nations mission in Azerbaijan has congratulated the country on Torpaq Charshanba (Earth Tuesday), the last Tuesday before Novruz, also known as Ilakhir Charshanba, according to Report.

"Happy Torpaq Charshanba (Earth Tuesday)! The final Tuesday before Novruz, Torpaq Charshanba symbolizes the awakening of the earth and the renewal of life with the arrival of spring. The UN in Azerbaijan wishes everyone abundance, hope, and prosperity," the mission said in a post on X.