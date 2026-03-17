Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    UN mission congratulates Azerbaijan on last Tuesday before Novruz

    Other countries
    • 17 March, 2026
    • 09:32
    UN mission congratulates Azerbaijan on last Tuesday before Novruz

    The United Nations mission in Azerbaijan has congratulated the country on Torpaq Charshanba (Earth Tuesday), the last Tuesday before Novruz, also known as Ilakhir Charshanba, according to Report.

    "Happy Torpaq Charshanba (Earth Tuesday)! The final Tuesday before Novruz, Torpaq Charshanba symbolizes the awakening of the earth and the renewal of life with the arrival of spring. The UN in Azerbaijan wishes everyone abundance, hope, and prosperity," the mission said in a post on X.

    United Nations Novruz holiday
    BMT nümayəndəliyi Azərbaycanı Torpaq çərşənbəsi münasibətilə təbrik edib
    Представительство ООН поздравило Азербайджан с "Торпаг чершенбеси"

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