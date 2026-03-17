Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    CENTCOM: US conducted over 6,500 combat flights during operation against Iran

    Other countries
    • 17 March, 2026
    • 09:41
    CENTCOM: US conducted over 6,500 combat flights during operation against Iran

    The US military carried out more than 6,500 combat flights during the military operation against Iran, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on X, Report informs.

    Over 7,000 targets were struck during the operation.

    U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    CENTCOM: ABŞ İrana qarşı əməliyyat zamanı 6,5 mindən çox döyüş uçuşu həyata keçirib
    CENTCOM: США совершили более 6,5 тыс. боевых вылетов в ходе операции против Ирана

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