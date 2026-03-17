CENTCOM: US conducted over 6,500 combat flights during operation against Iran
Other countries
- 17 March, 2026
- 09:41
The US military carried out more than 6,500 combat flights during the military operation against Iran, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on X, Report informs.
Over 7,000 targets were struck during the operation.
Latest News
09:50
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry congratulates Ireland on National DayForeign policy
09:41
CENTCOM: US conducted over 6,500 combat flights during operation against IranOther countries
09:36
Azerbaijani Language and Culture Center organizes Novruz celebrations in BelgradeForeign policy
09:32
UN mission congratulates Azerbaijan on last Tuesday before NovruzOther countries
09:26
CBA currency exchange rates (17.03.2026)Finance
09:24
Stubb: European allies not informed of US operational plans against IranOther countries
09:19
Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (17.03.2026)Finance
09:19
Iran's Foreign Ministry: Tehran not considering diplomatic solution to conflictRegion
09:08