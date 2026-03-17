Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (17.03.2026)
Finance
- 17 March, 2026
- 09:19
|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
103.04
|
- 0.10
|
42.19
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
96.07
|
- 2.64
|
38.65
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
5,031.40
|
- 30.30
|
690.30
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
46,946.41
|
387.94
|
- 1,116.88
|
S&P 500
|
6,699.38
|
67.19
|
- 146.12
|
Nasdaq
|
22,374.18
|
268.82
|
-867.81
|
Nikkei
|
53,928.78
|
109.17
|
3,589.30
|
Dax
|
23,564.01
|
116.72
|
- 926.40
|
FTSE 100
|
10,317.69
|
56.54
|
386.31
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
7,935.97
|
24.44
|
- 213.53
|
Shanghai Composite
|
4,083.03
|
- 13.20
|
114.19
|
Bist 100
|
12,956.72
|
- 136.21
|
1,695.20
|
RTS
|
1,109.15
|
-18.55
|
-4.98
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1495
|
0.0078
|
- 0.0250
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3306
|
0.0076
|
- 0.0167
|
JPY/USD
|
159.2900
|
- 0.4400
|
2.8400
|
RUB/USD
|
81.4865
|
1.3293
|
2.7365
|
TRY/USD
|
44.1951
|
0.0000
|
1.2389
|
CNY/USD
|
6.8842
|
- 0.0195
|
- 0.1048
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