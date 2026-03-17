Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (17.03.2026)

    Finance
    • 17 March, 2026
    • 09:19
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (17.03.2026)

    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    103.04

    - 0.10

    42.19

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    96.07

    - 2.64

    38.65

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    5,031.40

    - 30.30

    690.30

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    46,946.41

    387.94

    - 1,116.88

    S&P 500

    6,699.38

    67.19

    - 146.12

    Nasdaq

    22,374.18

    268.82

    -867.81

    Nikkei

    53,928.78

    109.17

    3,589.30

    Dax

    23,564.01

    116.72

    - 926.40

    FTSE 100

    10,317.69

    56.54

    386.31

    CAC 40 INDEX

    7,935.97

    24.44

    - 213.53

    Shanghai Composite

    4,083.03

    - 13.20

    114.19

    Bist 100

    12,956.72

    - 136.21

    1,695.20

    RTS

    1,109.15

    -18.55

    -4.98

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1495

    0.0078

    - 0.0250

    USD/GBP

    1.3306

    0.0076

    - 0.0167

    JPY/USD

    159.2900

    - 0.4400

    2.8400

    RUB/USD

    81.4865

    1.3293

    2.7365

    TRY/USD

    44.1951

    0.0000

    1.2389

    CNY/USD

    6.8842

    - 0.0195

    - 0.1048
    Key indicators World commodity, stock, and currency markets
    Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (17.03.2026)
    Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (17.03.2026)

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    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (17.03.2026)

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