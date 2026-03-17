Azerbaijani Language and Culture Center organizes Novruz celebrations in Belgrade

Novruz has been celebrated in Belgrade, the capital of Serbia, Report informs.

The event was organized by the Center for Azerbaijani Language and Culture, which operates at the University of Belgrade on the initiative of the Azerbaijan University of Languages.

The center's director, PhD in Philology Günel Babanli, spoke about the symbolism of the holiday in her speech. She noted that Novruz is not just a holiday, but a cultural reflection of the changing seasons, which has united people for millennia.

According to her, today, more than 300 million people celebrate Nowruz across a vast territory – from the Balkans to the Caucasus, from Central Asia to the Middle East. The word "Novruz" itself means "new day" and is associated with the renewal of nature.

Babanli also emphasized that in Azerbaijan, Novruz includes not only the holiday itself, but also the four Tuesdays preceding it. Traditions include jumping over a bonfire, growing samani, and baking national sweets.

A presentation on the celebration of Novruz in Azerbaijan was given at the event.

Gulnara Mammadova, First Secretary of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Serbia, delivered a report on multiculturalism and spring traditions. She noted that Novruz holds an important place in the culture of the Azerbaijani people and serves as a link between generations.

According to her, Azerbaijan has historically been at the intersection of various cultures and religions, which has contributed to the development of traditions of tolerance and multiculturalism. Representatives of different ethnic and religious communities live in peace and mutual respect in the country.

Mirjana Marinkovic, Deputy Head of the Department of Oriental Studies at the Faculty of Philology at the University of Belgrade, addressed the topic of teaching the Azerbaijani language in Serbia. She emphasized that such events contribute to strengthening cultural dialogue and developing academic cooperation.

It is noted that the Center for Azerbaijani Language and Culture at the University of Belgrade was opened on April 26, 2018, on the initiative of the rector of the Azerbaijan University of Languages, Academician Kamal Abdullayev, with the support of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Serbia.