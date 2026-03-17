Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Stubb: European allies not informed of US operational plans against Iran

    Other countries
    • 17 March, 2026
    • 09:24
    Stubb: European allies not informed of US operational plans against Iran

    The United States did not inform its European allies in advance about military operation plans against Iran, but Washington is now in contact with Paris, London, and Berlin on the matter, Finnish President Alexander Stubb stated in an interview with Bloomberg, Report informs.

    Stubb highlighted that the initial operation was not discussed with allies, but the US is now consulting with its main European partners.

    He explained that although the first stage of the operation was not coordinated with allies, he was confident that President Donald Trump was currently communicating with major players such as Britain, France, and Germany.

    The Finnish leader pointed out that NATO allies needed to take Trump's statements seriously, warning that if member states did not support Washington in keeping the Strait of Hormuz open, the Alliance could face serious problems.

    Stubb also underlined that NATO had originally been created as a defensive alliance. He noted that this meant the organization could not conduct military attacks against 32 countries.

    The president added that since the Cold War, NATO had participated in peacekeeping missions, but those had always been justified under international law and the UN Charter, whereas the current situation was quite different.

    Alexander Stubb US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Aleksandr Stubb: Avropa müttəfiqləri ABŞ-nin İrana qarşı əməliyyat planlarından xəbərdar edilməyib
    Александр Стубб: Союзников Европы не посвящали в планы операции США против Ирана

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