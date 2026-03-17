Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Jeyhun Bayramov, Ishaq Dar mulld latest developments in ongoing regional situation

    Foreign policy
    • 17 March, 2026
    • 10:14
    Jeyhun Bayramov, Ishaq Dar mulld latest developments in ongoing regional situation

    Pakistani Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar spoke with Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov on Tuesday, according to the Pakistan MFA's statement posted on X, Report informs.

    They exchanged views on the latest developments in the ongoing regional situation and discussed bilateral matters of mutual interest.

    Mohammad Ishaq Dar Jeyhun Bayramov
    Ceyhun Bayramov pakistanlı həmkarı ilə regiondakı prosesləri müzakirə edib
    Главы МИД Азербайджана и Пакистана обсудили региональную ситуацию

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