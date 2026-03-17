Jeyhun Bayramov, Ishaq Dar mulld latest developments in ongoing regional situation
Foreign policy
- 17 March, 2026
- 10:14
Pakistani Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar spoke with Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov on Tuesday, according to the Pakistan MFA's statement posted on X, Report informs.
They exchanged views on the latest developments in the ongoing regional situation and discussed bilateral matters of mutual interest.
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