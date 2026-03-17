Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry congratulates Ireland on National Day

    Foreign policy
    • 17 March, 2026
    • 09:50
    Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry congratulates Ireland on National Day

    The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has congratulated Ireland on its National Day, Report informs.

    "On the occasion of Ireland's National Day, we extend our sincere congratulations and best wishes to the Government and people of Ireland. Happy National Day!" the Foreign Ministry said in a post on X.

    Ministry of Foreign Affairs
    Azərbaycan XİN İrlandiyanın Milli Gününü təbrik edib
    МИД Азербайджана поздравил Ирландию с национальным днем

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