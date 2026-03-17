Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry congratulates Ireland on National Day
Foreign policy
- 17 March, 2026
- 09:50
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has congratulated Ireland on its National Day, Report informs.
"On the occasion of Ireland's National Day, we extend our sincere congratulations and best wishes to the Government and people of Ireland. Happy National Day!" the Foreign Ministry said in a post on X.
Latest News
11:21
Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis opens new plenary meetingMilli Majlis
11:15
Aliyar Aghayev to officiate AEK vs Crystal Palace clashFootball
11:11
Azerbaijan resumes butter imports from UruguayBusiness
10:46
Projectile hits tanker off UAE's Fujairah, UKMTO saysOther countries
10:45
Gombosuren Munkhbayar: Mongolia and Azerbaijan to sign series of bilateral agreements - INTERVIEWForeign policy
10:43
Brent rises to $102.74 per barrelEnergy
10:42
Photo
New service centers opened in Ethiopia based on ASAN service modelForeign policy
10:34
One Azerbaijani citizen, three Norwegian diplomats evacuated from IranForeign policy
10:20