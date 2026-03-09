Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    G7 countries to discuss joint use of oil reserves

    Energy
    • 09 March, 2026
    • 10:36
    G7 countries to discuss joint use of oil reserves

    The Group of Seven (G7) countries will today discuss the joint use of oil from emergency reserves.

    Report informs via Middle Eastern media that the discussions are expected to take place at the level of G7 finance ministers.

    According to the newspaper, three G7 countries, including the United States, have already expressed support for this initiative.

    G7 countries oil reserves
    G7 ölkələri neft ehtiyatlarının birgə istifadəsini müzakirə edəcəklər
    Страны G7 обсудят совместное использование нефтяных резервов

