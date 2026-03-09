G7 countries to discuss joint use of oil reserves
Energy
- 09 March, 2026
- 10:36
The Group of Seven (G7) countries will today discuss the joint use of oil from emergency reserves.
Report informs via Middle Eastern media that the discussions are expected to take place at the level of G7 finance ministers.
According to the newspaper, three G7 countries, including the United States, have already expressed support for this initiative.
Latest News
11:11
Photo
Train carrying Russian grain departs for Armenia from Baku's Bilajari station – UPDATEDBusiness
11:09
Photo
Leyla Aliyeva participates in exhibition 'A House with a View of the Landscape'Cultural policy
10:46
1,918 people evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan since February 28Foreign policy
10:45
Photo
European Ski Mountaineering Championship concludes in ShahdagIndividual sports
10:36
G7 countries to discuss joint use of oil reservesEnergy
10:31
Azerbaijan increases fat and oil imports by over 11%Business
10:27
Entry and exit restored for cargo transport between Azerbaijan and IranDomestic policy
10:20
Media: Saudi Aramco proposes spot oil deliveries via tendersEnergy
10:13