Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    US President evacuated during White House Correspondents' Association reception

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    • 26 April, 2026
    • 12:25
    US President evacuated during White House Correspondents' Association reception

    US President Donald Trump was evacuated following a security incident during a reception for members of the White House Correspondents' Association at a hotel in Washington, Report informs via US media.

    Footage showed loud noises being heard in the hall, after which panic broke out. US Secret Service officers escorted the President, First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President JD Vance and the White House press secretary out of the room.

    Axios reporter Barak Ravid said on X that gunshots were heard in the hall shortly before the event.

    Donald Trump Melania Trump White House
    Video
    ABŞ Prezidenti Ağ Evdə Müxbirlər Assosiasiyası üzvlərinin qəbulu zamanı təxliyə edilib
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    Президента США эвакуировали с приема Ассоциации корреспондентов при Белом доме

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