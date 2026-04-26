US President evacuated during White House Correspondents' Association reception

US President Donald Trump was evacuated following a security incident during a reception for members of the White House Correspondents' Association at a hotel in Washington, Report informs via US media.

Footage showed loud noises being heard in the hall, after which panic broke out. US Secret Service officers escorted the President, First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President JD Vance and the White House press secretary out of the room.

Axios reporter Barak Ravid said on X that gunshots were heard in the hall shortly before the event.