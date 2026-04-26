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    Trump shares photos, videos of suspect in Washington shooting

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    • 26 April, 2026
    • 12:40
    Trump shares photos, videos of suspect in Washington shooting

    US President Donald Trump shared photos and videos on Truth Social of the person suspected of opening fire during a reception for White House Correspondents' Association members at the Washington Hilton.

    According to Report, the footage shows a man lying on the ground with his hands cuffed behind his back.

    Trump also shared surveillance camera footage of the incident. The video shows an armed man trying to pass through a security checkpoint before security officers opened fire on him.

    According to New York Post journalist Karol Markowicz, the suspect is 31-year-old Cole Thomas Allen from Torrance, California. He has been arrested.

    Trump was earlier evacuated from the reception after a security incident. Secret Service officers escorted the president, First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President JD Vance and the White House press secretary out of the room after loud noises and then gunshots were heard, causing panic.

    Donald Trump Shooting
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    Tramp Vaşinqtonda atışmada şübhəli bilinən şəxsin foto və videolarını paylaşıb
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    Трамп опубликовал фото и видео подозреваемого в стрельбе в Вашингтоне

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