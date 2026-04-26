Man who opened fire at White House event targeted officials

Cole Thomas Allen, 31, who was detained after a shooting at a White House Correspondents' Association event, has admitted that he planned to attack officials in US President Donald Trump's administration.

Report informs, citing CBS News, that Allen, a teacher by profession, told investigators his targets were officials working in the presidential administration.

US President Donald Trump was evacuated from the reception for members of the White House Correspondents' Association at a hotel in Washington following the security incident.