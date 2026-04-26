Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said received Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi at Al Baraka Palace, Report informs, citing a statement by Oman's Foreign Ministry.

The sides held consultations on the latest developments in the Middle East and discussed mediation efforts and measures aimed at resolving the conflict between Iran, the US and Israel.

Araghchi conveyed Iran's position on the issue to the Sultan. The Iranian foreign minister thanked Oman for supporting efforts to establish dialogue and strengthen security measures in the region.