Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Oman's Sultan discusses easing regional tensions with Iranian FM

    Incident
    • 26 April, 2026
    • 14:41
    Oman's Sultan discusses easing regional tensions with Iranian FM

    Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said received Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi at Al Baraka Palace, Report informs, citing a statement by Oman's Foreign Ministry.

    The sides held consultations on the latest developments in the Middle East and discussed mediation efforts and measures aimed at resolving the conflict between Iran, the US and Israel.

    Araghchi conveyed Iran's position on the issue to the Sultan. The Iranian foreign minister thanked Oman for supporting efforts to establish dialogue and strengthen security measures in the region.

    Abbas Araghchi Haitham bin Tariq Al Said US-Iran talks
    Oman sultanı İranın XİN rəhbəri ilə regionda gərginliyin azaldılmasını müzakirə edib
    Арагчи призвал к созданию механизмов безопасности в регионе без участия США - ОБНОВЛЕНО

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