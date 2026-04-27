Kazakh president ratifies green energy agreement with Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed a law ratifying the agreement on strategic partnership in the production and transmission of green energy between Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

According to Report's Kazakhstan bureau, the text of the law has been published in the press.

The agreement was signed by the heads of the three states in Baku on November 13, 2024.

The document is aimed at developing strategic partnership in clean energy and energy efficiency. It covers the implementation of joint projects for the production and trade of environmentally friendly hydrogen and ammonia, as well as the creation of conditions for the reliable cross-border transmission of renewable electricity.

The parties agreed to define technical and commercial parameters for the stable transmission of "green electricity," introduce modern energy-efficient technologies and develop infrastructure for energy exports, including toward Europe.

Special attention was paid to expanding domestic energy networks and studying the possibility of connecting to the Black Sea submarine power cable.

Under the agreement, a steering committee will be established on a parity basis and will meet at least twice a year. A working group will also be created to prepare annual cooperation plans.

The document also sets out provisions on data confidentiality and mechanisms for resolving disputes through consultations and negotiations.