ECO, Azerbaijan to work together to promote Shusha
Tourism
- 27 April, 2026
- 23:09
The Economic Cooperation Organization and Azerbaijan will carry out joint activities to promote Shusha.
According to Report's correspondent dispatched to Shusha, ECO Secretary General Asad Majeed Khan told journalists.
He said various events would be held jointly with the Azerbaijani government and local agencies as part of Shusha's designation as the ECO tourism capital for 2026.
"A number of important events have already been planned to promote Shusha's tourism potential, natural beauty and rich cultural heritage. These activities will continue throughout the year and contribute to the city's promotion at the international level," Khan said.
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