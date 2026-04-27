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    Israeli president thanks Kazakh counterpart for warm welcome in Astana

    Region
    • 27 April, 2026
    • 23:27
    Israeli president thanks Kazakh counterpart for warm welcome in Astana

    Israeli President Isaac Herzog has thanked Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for the warm welcome during his visit to Astana, Report informs.

    Herzog said in a post on X that the friendship between Israel and Kazakhstan had endured for decades.

    "My father, Chaim Herzog, was the first Israeli president to visit Kazakhstan in 1993, shortly after the establishment of diplomatic relations between our countries," he said.

    According to Herzog, during the meeting, the sides discussed ways to deepen the bilateral partnership across a range of fields, including technology, innovation, artificial intelligence, agriculture and water resource management.

    He said they also exchanged views on the latest developments in the region and their shared commitment to regional stability and security.

    Herzog said Kazakhstan's decision to join the Abraham Accords represented an important step in strengthening cooperation and building a future of peace, tolerance and prosperity for all the peoples of the Middle East and Asia.

    Isaac Herzog Kazakhstan Israel
    İsrail və Qazaxıstan ikitərəfli əməkdaşlığın möhkəmləndirilməsini müzakirə ediblər
    Израиль и Казахстан обсудили укрепление двустороннего сотрудничества

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