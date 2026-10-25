Bulgaria begins presidential election with 27 candidates

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Voting has begun in Bulgaria's presidential election, with 27 candidates competing for the presidency.

Report informs that polling stations across the country opened at 07:00 local time (09:00 Baku time).

More than 12,000 polling stations have been set up, and approximately 6.6 million voters are eligible to cast ballots. Voting is taking place in 60 countries, including for Bulgarians living abroad.

Polling stations will close at 20:00 local time (22:00 Baku time). Official results are scheduled to be announced on October 27.

Bulgaria's president is elected by popular vote for a five-year term and may serve a maximum of two consecutive terms. Voters also elect the vice-president.