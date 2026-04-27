The Middle Corridor has an important strategic role, and Türkiye, as a country with geostrategic advantages, is focusing on expanding trade routes, including the Middle Corridor, Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz said.

Report"s local bureau says Yılmaz made the remarks at a press conference in Ankara for foreign journalists on the investment environment in Türkiye.

Yılmaz also spoke about measures taken by the Cabinet to increase Türkiye's competitiveness and strengthen the investment climate.

He said these steps were particularly important amid growing uncertainty in the global economy.

"Geopolitical tensions are rising in many regions, and the risk of escalation around Iran is further aggravating an already fragile situation. All this has a direct impact on energy markets, trade routes and global finance. In this environment, stability, predictability and production capacity are becoming decisive factors determining the direction of global investment," the Turkish vice president said.

He expressed confidence that Ankara was taking all necessary measures to reduce the potential impact of crises in the region on the economy and to ensure the reliable functioning of markets.

Yılmaz stressed that Türkiye was maintaining macroeconomic stability and a sustainable growth trajectory.

"Modern Türkiye stands out as a stable, predictable and reliable partner for investment and industrial activity. Our country offers a competitive and advanced ecosystem. Investors benefit from significant tax incentives within the framework of the Istanbul Finance Center," he said.

In addition to these measures, Türkiye will introduce a number of regulations to support startups.

"By making startups and venture capital more attractive, we will simultaneously accelerate and increase the flexibility of business registration and management processes through digital applications," he said at the end of his speech.

For his part, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek delivered a presentation, showing a map of trade corridors passing through Türkiye and saying that the Middle Corridor was the shortest and most cost-effective route for transporting goods between Asia and Europe.