Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Bahrain revokes citizenship of 69 individuals in connection with Iranian attacks

    Other countries
    • 27 April, 2026
    • 23:41
    Bahrain revokes citizenship of 69 individuals in connection with Iranian attacks

    Bahrain has revoked the citizenship of 69 people in connection with Iranian attacks, Bahrain's Interior Ministry said on Monday, adding that all those individuals are of non-Bahraini origin, Report informs via Xinhua.

    They were found to have supported Iranian attacks, including colluding with foreign entities, the ministry said.

    It said that relevant authorities would take all necessary steps to implement the decision in accordance with the kingdom's laws.

    On Feb. 28, Israel and the United States launched joint attacks on Iran, killing Iran's then Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and senior officials. Iran responded with waves of missile and drone strikes targeting Israel and other regional countries hosting US military assets.

    Bahrain has already arrested a number of citizens and foreigners over filming and posting about the attacks or over alleged espionage for foreign entities.

    US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East Bahrain
    Bəhreyn İranın hücumlarını dəstəkləyən 69 nəfəri vətəndaşlıqdan məhrum edib
    Бахрейн лишил гражданства 69 человек за поддержку атак Ирана

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