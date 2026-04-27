President Ilham Aliyev: We see clear potential to diversify economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Czech Republic

"Thank you, Prime Minister Andrej Babiš, for your official visit and the meaningful discussions we held today in Gabala. It is double privilege that this was your first official visit outside the EU. Our political relations are strong, and today's exchanges once again confirmed our shared commitment to further deepening Azerbaijan–Czechia ties. While our trade turnover is already at a solid level, we see clear potential to further structure and diversify our economic cooperation," President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a post on his social media account X.

"The Business Forum held within the framework of the visit, bringing together representatives of our business communities, is an important step in this direction. We jointly decided to elevate the level of the intergovernmental economic commission, which will contribute to more effective coordination, particularly in energy, industry, and other key sectors.

We also highly value our cooperation in the defense industry and see good prospects for its further development.

I am pleased to accept your kind invitation to visit the Czech Republic and thank you once again for your friendship and partnership," the head of state stressed.