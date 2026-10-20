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    Mirziyoyev, Rubio discuss strengthening Uzbekistan-US strategic partnership

    Region
    • 20 October, 2026
    • 00:06
    Mirziyoyev, Rubio discuss strengthening Uzbekistan-US strategic partnership

    Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio have discussed strengthening the strategic partnership and expanding bilateral cooperation, including in trade, investment, energy and technology.

    According to Report, citing the press service of the Uzbek president, the meeting took place during Rubio's visit to Samarkand to attend a ministerial meeting in the C5+1 format and the second meeting of the US-Uzbekistan Business and Investment Council.

    The sides noted the intensification of cooperation in politics and security, trade, investment, innovation, technology, education and culture.

    Particular attention was paid to cooperation in combating terrorism, extremism, drug trafficking and illegal migration.

    Mirziyoyev and Rubio also discussed prospects for cooperation in critical minerals, energy, transport, artificial intelligence and digital technologies, as well as the development of interregional ties and exchanges of business missions.

    In addition, the sides exchanged views on current issues of international politics and regional security and reviewed the schedule of upcoming events involving the leaders of the two countries.

    Shavkat Mirziyoyev Marco Rubio US-Uzbekistan Business and Investment Council Uzbekistan
    Özbəkistanla ABŞ arasında strateji tərəfdaşlığın möhkəmləndirilməsi müzakirə edilib
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