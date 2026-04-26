Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Fidan discusses Tehran talks with US, Pakistani and Iranian representatives

    Region
    • 26 April, 2026
    • 13:39
    Fidan discusses Tehran talks with US, Pakistani and Iranian representatives

    Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan discussed the ongoing negotiation process between Tehran and Washington during phone calls with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Pakistani Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar and US officials.

    Report informs, citing Haber Global, that this was stated by a source at Türkiye's Foreign Ministry.

    The source noted that Fidan exchanged views with the officials on the latest developments in the talks between the US and Iran.

    Hakan Fidan US-Iran talks Muhammad Ishaq Dar Abbas Araghchi
    Fidan ABŞ, Pakistan və İran nümayəndələri ilə Tehranla danışıqları müzakirə edib

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