Fidan discusses Tehran talks with US, Pakistani and Iranian representatives
Region
- 26 April, 2026
- 13:39
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan discussed the ongoing negotiation process between Tehran and Washington during phone calls with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Pakistani Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar and US officials.
Report informs, citing Haber Global, that this was stated by a source at Türkiye's Foreign Ministry.
The source noted that Fidan exchanged views with the officials on the latest developments in the talks between the US and Iran.
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