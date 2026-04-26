President Ilham Aliyev: Deeply disturbed by the shooting in Washington, D.C.
Foreign policy
- 26 April, 2026
- 13:25
"Deeply disturbed by the shooting at the White House Correspondents" Dinner in Washington, D.C," President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a post on his social media account X, Report informs.
"Such acts of violence are unacceptable and must be firmly condemned. Relieved that President Trump, the First Lady, and all attendees are safe. Wishing them continued safety and well-being," the head of state stressed.
Latest News
16:20
President Ilham Aliyev receives Gernika Award for Peace and ReconciliationDomestic policy
16:06
Moldovan, Ukrainian presidents discuss regional security issuesOther countries
15:24
Zelenskyy: Russia steps up attacks on Ukraine's critical infrastructureOther countries
15:19
Ukraine to be represented at NATO summit in TürkiyeRegion
14:49
Khojaly district resident injured in mine explosionIncident
14:41
Oman's Sultan discusses easing regional tensions with Iranian FMIncident
14:13
Video
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry presents weekly summary of eventsMilitary
13:44
Azerbaijani MFA congratulates Tanzania on Republic DayForeign policy
13:39