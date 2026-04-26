President Ilham Aliyev: Deeply disturbed by the shooting in Washington, D.C.

"Deeply disturbed by the shooting at the White House Correspondents" Dinner in Washington, D.C," President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a post on his social media account X, Report informs.

"Such acts of violence are unacceptable and must be firmly condemned. Relieved that President Trump, the First Lady, and all attendees are safe. Wishing them continued safety and well-being," the head of state stressed.