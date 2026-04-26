Azerbaijani MFA congratulates Tanzania on Republic Day
Foreign policy
- 26 April, 2026
- 13:44
Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry has congratulated Tanzania on Republic Day.
Report informs that the ministry shared a post on its official X account.
"On the occasion of the National Day of the United Republic of Tanzania, we extend our sincere congratulations to the Government and people of Tanzania.
Happy National Day, Tanzania!" reads the post.
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