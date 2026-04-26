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    Azerbaijani MFA congratulates Tanzania on Republic Day

    Foreign policy
    • 26 April, 2026
    • 13:44
    Azerbaijani MFA congratulates Tanzania on Republic Day

    Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry has congratulated Tanzania on Republic Day.

    Report informs that the ministry shared a post on its official X account.

    "On the occasion of the National Day of the United Republic of Tanzania, we extend our sincere congratulations to the Government and people of Tanzania.

    Happy National Day, Tanzania!" reads the post.

    Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan (MFA) Tanzania
    Azərbaycan XİN Tanzaniyanı Respublika günü münasibətilə təbrik edib
    МИД Азербайджана поздравил Танзанию с Днем Республики

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