Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Azerbaijani Defense Ministry presents weekly summary of events

    Military
    • 26 April, 2026
    • 14:13
    Azerbaijani Defense Ministry presents weekly summary of events

    The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has prepared a video summary of the events that took place throughout the past week.

    Citing the ministrys press service, Report presents the video:

    Azerbaijani Defense Ministry presents weekly summary of events

    Azerbaijan Defense Ministry (MoD)
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