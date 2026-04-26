Azerbaijani Defense Ministry presents weekly summary of events
Military
- 26 April, 2026
- 14:13
The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has prepared a video summary of the events that took place throughout the past week.
Citing the ministrys press service, Report presents the video:
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry presents weekly summary of events
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