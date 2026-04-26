Trump says person who opened fire during reception detained
Other countries
- 26 April, 2026
- 12:32
US President Donald Trump said the person who opened fire during a White House Correspondents' Association reception at the Washington Hilton was detained.
According to Report, Trump wrote on Truth Social that the even would have to be held again. He also praised the "fantastic work" of the US Secret Service and law enforcement agencies.
Trump was earlier evacuated from the reception following a security incident. US Secret Service officers escorted the president, First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President JD Vance and the White House press secretary out of the room after loud noises were heard, causing panic.
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