Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Hakan Fidan holds phone talks with Iranian, Pakistani FMs

    Region
    • 26 April, 2026
    • 12:09
    Hakan Fidan holds phone talks with Iranian, Pakistani FMs

    Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has held phone talks with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi and Pakistani Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

    Report informs, citing Turkish media, that this was stated by sources at Türkiye's Foreign Ministry.

    According to the information, the latest developments in the negotiation process between Iran and the US were discussed during the talks. No other details of the conversations were disclosed.

    Hakan Fidan Mohammad Ishaq Dar Abbas Araghchi
    Hakan Fidan iranlı və pakistanlı həmkarları ilə telefonla danışıb
    Хакан Фидан провел телефонные переговоры с главами МИД Ирана и Пакистана

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