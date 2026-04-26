Hakan Fidan holds phone talks with Iranian, Pakistani FMs
Region
- 26 April, 2026
- 12:09
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has held phone talks with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi and Pakistani Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar.
Report informs, citing Turkish media, that this was stated by sources at Türkiye's Foreign Ministry.
According to the information, the latest developments in the negotiation process between Iran and the US were discussed during the talks. No other details of the conversations were disclosed.
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