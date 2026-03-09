Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Leyla Aliyeva participates in exhibition 'A House with a View of the Landscape'

    Cultural policy
    • 09 March, 2026
    • 11:09
    Leyla Aliyeva participates in exhibition 'A House with a View of the Landscape'

    The opening ceremony of the Her Art in Action 2026 festival edition took place at Gazelli Art House.

    According to Report, on the first day of the festival, a group exhibition titled "A House with a View of the Landscape" (Mənzərəyə açılan ev) began as part of a collaboration between the VarYox art and culture platform and the Baku-based Gazelli Art House gallery.

    The exhibition also features works by Leyla Aliyeva.

    Leyla Aliyeva attended the exhibition and familiarized herself with the displayed works.

    Leyla Aliyeva participates in exhibition 'A House with a View of the Landscape'
    Leyla Aliyeva participates in exhibition 'A House with a View of the Landscape'
    Leyla Aliyeva participates in exhibition 'A House with a View of the Landscape'
    Leyla Aliyeva participates in exhibition 'A House with a View of the Landscape'
    Leyla Aliyeva participates in exhibition 'A House with a View of the Landscape'
    Leyla Aliyeva participates in exhibition 'A House with a View of the Landscape'
    Leyla Aliyeva participates in exhibition 'A House with a View of the Landscape'
    Leyla Aliyeva participates in exhibition 'A House with a View of the Landscape'
    Leyla Aliyeva participates in exhibition 'A House with a View of the Landscape'
    Leyla Aliyeva participates in exhibition 'A House with a View of the Landscape'
    Leyla Aliyeva participates in exhibition 'A House with a View of the Landscape'
    Leyla Aliyeva participates in exhibition 'A House with a View of the Landscape'
    Leyla Aliyeva participates in exhibition 'A House with a View of the Landscape'
    Leyla Aliyeva participates in exhibition 'A House with a View of the Landscape'
    Leyla Aliyeva participates in exhibition 'A House with a View of the Landscape'
    Leyla Aliyeva participates in exhibition 'A House with a View of the Landscape'
    Leyla Aliyeva participates in exhibition 'A House with a View of the Landscape'
    Leyla Aliyeva participates in exhibition 'A House with a View of the Landscape'
    Leyla Aliyeva participates in exhibition 'A House with a View of the Landscape'
    Leyla Aliyeva participates in exhibition 'A House with a View of the Landscape'
    Leyla Aliyeva participates in exhibition 'A House with a View of the Landscape'
    Leyla Aliyeva participates in exhibition 'A House with a View of the Landscape'
    Leyla Aliyeva participates in exhibition 'A House with a View of the Landscape'
    Leyla Aliyeva participates in exhibition 'A House with a View of the Landscape'
    Leyla Aliyeva participates in exhibition 'A House with a View of the Landscape'
    Leyla Aliyeva participates in exhibition 'A House with a View of the Landscape'
    Leyla Aliyeva participates in exhibition 'A House with a View of the Landscape'
    Leyla Aliyeva participates in exhibition 'A House with a View of the Landscape'
    Leyla Aliyeva participates in exhibition 'A House with a View of the Landscape'
    Leyla Aliyeva participates in exhibition 'A House with a View of the Landscape'
    Leyla Aliyeva participates in exhibition 'A House with a View of the Landscape'
    Leyla Aliyeva participates in exhibition 'A House with a View of the Landscape'
    Leyla Aliyeva participates in exhibition 'A House with a View of the Landscape'
    Leyla Aliyeva participates in exhibition 'A House with a View of the Landscape'
    Leyla Aliyeva participates in exhibition 'A House with a View of the Landscape'
    Leyla Aliyeva participates in exhibition 'A House with a View of the Landscape'
    Leyla Aliyeva participates in exhibition 'A House with a View of the Landscape'
    Leyla Aliyeva participates in exhibition 'A House with a View of the Landscape'
    Leyla Aliyeva participates in exhibition 'A House with a View of the Landscape'
    Leyla Aliyeva participates in exhibition 'A House with a View of the Landscape'
    Leyla Aliyeva participates in exhibition 'A House with a View of the Landscape'
    Leyla Aliyeva participates in exhibition 'A House with a View of the Landscape'
    Leyla Aliyeva participates in exhibition 'A House with a View of the Landscape'
    Leyla Aliyeva participates in exhibition 'A House with a View of the Landscape'
    Leyla Aliyeva Her Art in Action
    Photo
    Leyla Əliyeva "Mənzərəyə açılan ev" mövzusunda qrup sərgisində iştirak edib
    Photo
    Лейла Алиева приняла участие в выставке на тему "Дом с видом на пейзаж"

    Latest News

    11:11
    Photo

    Train carrying Russian grain departs for Armenia from Baku's Bilajari station – UPDATED

    Business
    11:09
    Photo

    Leyla Aliyeva participates in exhibition 'A House with a View of the Landscape'

    Cultural policy
    10:46

    1,918 people evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan since February 28

    Foreign policy
    10:45
    Photo

    European Ski Mountaineering Championship concludes in Shahdag

    Individual sports
    10:36

    G7 countries to discuss joint use of oil reserves

    Energy
    10:31

    Azerbaijan increases fat and oil imports by over 11%

    Business
    10:27

    Entry and exit restored for cargo transport between Azerbaijan and Iran

    Domestic policy
    10:20

    Media: Saudi Aramco proposes spot oil deliveries via tenders

    Energy
    10:13

    S. Korean president says to swiftly introduce fuel price cap

    Energy
    All News Feed