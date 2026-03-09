Leyla Aliyeva participates in exhibition 'A House with a View of the Landscape'

The opening ceremony of the Her Art in Action 2026 festival edition took place at Gazelli Art House.

According to Report, on the first day of the festival, a group exhibition titled "A House with a View of the Landscape" (Mənzərəyə açılan ev) began as part of a collaboration between the VarYox art and culture platform and the Baku-based Gazelli Art House gallery.

The exhibition also features works by Leyla Aliyeva.

Leyla Aliyeva attended the exhibition and familiarized herself with the displayed works.