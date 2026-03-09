Leyla Aliyeva participates in exhibition 'A House with a View of the Landscape'
Cultural policy
- 09 March, 2026
- 11:09
The opening ceremony of the Her Art in Action 2026 festival edition took place at Gazelli Art House.
According to Report, on the first day of the festival, a group exhibition titled "A House with a View of the Landscape" (Mənzərəyə açılan ev) began as part of a collaboration between the VarYox art and culture platform and the Baku-based Gazelli Art House gallery.
The exhibition also features works by Leyla Aliyeva.
Leyla Aliyeva attended the exhibition and familiarized herself with the displayed works.
