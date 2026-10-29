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    Azerbaijan's oil exports to Indonesia rise 2.7-fold in January–September

    Energy
    • 29 October, 2026
    • 15:32
    Azerbaijan's oil exports to Indonesia rise 2.7-fold in January–September

    Azerbaijan exported 356,500.04 metric tons of crude oil to Indonesia in January–September 2026.

    Report informs, citing the State Customs Committee, that the shipments were valued at $224,640,090.

    Export volume was 2.7 times the level recorded in the first nine months of 2025, while export value was 3.1 times the year-earlier figure.

    Indonesia accounted for 2.25% of Azerbaijan's total oil exports.

    According to customs declarations, Azerbaijan exported 15,829,589.9 metric tons of crude oil and petroleum products obtained from bituminous minerals, worth $10,103,482,510, in January–September.

    Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover totaled $37.211 billion during the reporting period, with exports accounting for $23.865 billion and imports for $13.346 billion.

    Azerbaijan's State Customs Committee Oil exports Indonesia
    Azərbaycan İndoneziyaya neft satışından qazancını 3 dəfədən çox artırıb
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