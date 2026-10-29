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    Azerbaijan, KAICIID discuss expanding interreligious dialogue cooperation

    Domestic policy
    • 29 October, 2026
    • 15:44
    Azerbaijan, KAICIID discuss expanding interreligious dialogue cooperation

    Chairman of Azerbaijan's State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations Ramin Mammadov has met with António de Almeida-Ribeiro, acting secretary general of the International Dialogue Centre (KAICIID).

    The committee told Report that the sides discussed the current state of cooperation between Azerbaijan and KAICIID and prospects for its development. They addressed promoting interreligious and intercultural dialogue, strengthening religious tolerance and coexistence, and expanding international cooperation.

    Mammadov outlined Azerbaijan's state policy to preserve its traditions of multiculturalism and tolerance in line with the course set by President Ilham Aliyev, as well as projects aimed at fostering religious and cultural diversity.

    Almeida-Ribeiro praised Azerbaijan's active role in expanding intercultural cooperation, particularly its efforts to strengthen global dialogue and mutual understanding through the Baku Process. He emphasized that continuing these initiatives and projects is important for building trust internationally.

    Azerbaijan, KAICIID discuss expanding interreligious dialogue cooperation
    Azerbaijan, KAICIID discuss expanding interreligious dialogue cooperation
    Azerbaijan, KAICIID discuss expanding interreligious dialogue cooperation

    Ramin Mammadov International Dialogue Centre (KAICIID)
    Photo
    Azərbaycan ilə KAICIID arasında əməkdaşlıq müzakirə olunub
    44 filmi
    44 filmi

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