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    Taleh Kazimov: Foreign banks could boost competition in Azerbaijan

    Finance
    • 29 October, 2026
    • 15:24
    Taleh Kazimov: Foreign banks could boost competition in Azerbaijan

    Azerbaijan is interested in attracting foreign banks, Central Bank Governor Taleh Kazimov said.

    Report informs that Kazimov rejected suggestions that the Central Bank was not interested in foreign banks entering the Azerbaijani market.

    "There is no question of any lack of interest. On the contrary, we support foreign banks entering Azerbaijan and would be very pleased to welcome them. I believe this would contribute to human capital development, the use of information technology and stronger competition," he said.

    Kazimov said Azerbaijan was open to greater foreign participation not only in banking but also in capital markets and insurance, provided the country's interests were protected.

    "Our goal is to raise awareness of Azerbaijan's financial sector. I want interested parties to become more familiar with it. Our task is to invite them to our country and introduce them to Azerbaijan's financial sector," he said.

    Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Azerbaijan's banking sector Taleh Kazimov
    Taleh Kazımov: "Xarici bankların Azərbaycana gəlməsini dəstəkləyirik"
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