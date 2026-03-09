ISW: Ukraine to send specialists to Middle East to teach tactics against Iranian drones

Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Other countries
    • 09 March, 2026
    • 11:41
    Ukraine will today send a group of military specialists to the Middle East to provide regional countries with practical experience in countering Iranian strike drones.

    Report informs via RBC-Ukraine that the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said the training will focus on methods for intercepting and neutralizing Shahed drones.

    It is noted that on March 9, an "unspecified number of Ukrainian experts and military personnel" will depart Ukraine to train Middle Eastern countries in drone countermeasures.

    ISW: Ukrayna İran PUA-larına qarşı mübarizə təlimi üçün Yaxın Şərqə mütəxəssislər göndərir
    ISW: Украина направляет специалистов на Ближний Восток для обучения противодействию иранским БПЛА

