ISW: Ukraine to send specialists to Middle East to teach tactics against Iranian drones
- 09 March, 2026
- 11:41
Ukraine will today send a group of military specialists to the Middle East to provide regional countries with practical experience in countering Iranian strike drones.
Report informs via RBC-Ukraine that the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said the training will focus on methods for intercepting and neutralizing Shahed drones.
It is noted that on March 9, an "unspecified number of Ukrainian experts and military personnel" will depart Ukraine to train Middle Eastern countries in drone countermeasures.
