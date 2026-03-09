Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Azerbaijan increases fat and oil imports by over 11%

    Business
    • 09 March, 2026
    • 10:31
    In January 2026, Azerbaijan imported 9.87 tons of fats and oils of plant and animal origin worth $14.9 million, Report informs, citing the State Customs Committee.

    Compared to the same period of the previous year, the value of imported products increased by 11.1%, and the volume by 11.4%.

    During the reporting period, expenses for the import of fats and oils of plant and animal origin accounted for 1.1% of Azerbaijan's total import expenditures.

    Last month, Azerbaijan conducted trade operations worth $3.54 billion with foreign countries, 30.5% less on an annual basis.

    Of the foreign trade turnover, $2.24 billion accounted for exports, and $1.3 billion for imports. Over the past year, exports decreased by 26.4%, while imports decreased by 36.5%.

    As a result, a positive balance of $934 million was formed in foreign trade, 5.3% less on an annual basis.

