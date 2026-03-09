Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    European Ski Mountaineering Championship concludes in Shahdag

    Individual sports
    • 09 March, 2026
    • 10:45
    European Ski Mountaineering Championship concludes in Shahdag

    The European Championship and a stage of the World Cup in ski mountaineering have concluded at the Shahdag Tourist Center.

    According to Report, on the final day of the competition, athletes contested medals in the vertical discipline.

    Winners in their categories were: among U18 girls – Anastasia Pshennichnaya (Russia), among U18 boys – Matei Petre (Romania); in the U20 category – Marina Anastassova (Bulgaria) and Walter Silas (Germany). In the U23 category, first places went to Swiss ski mountaineer Thib Desein and Julian Tritscher (Austria).

    Among adults, the winners were Sara Dreyer (Austria) for women and Remi Bonne (Switzerland) for men.

    Azerbaijan"s team representative, Nurid Shakaraliyev, finished fifth in his category.

    The tournament was organized by the International Ski Mountaineering Federation, the Azerbaijan Winter Sports Federation, and the Shahdag Tourist Center. A total of 124 athletes from 17 countries participated.

    Medals won at the European Championship will count toward the overall World Cup standings.

    European Ski Mountaineering Championship concludes in Shahdag
    European Ski Mountaineering Championship concludes in Shahdag
    European Ski Mountaineering Championship concludes in Shahdag
    European Ski Mountaineering Championship concludes in Shahdag
    European Ski Mountaineering Championship concludes in Shahdag
    European Ski Mountaineering Championship concludes in Shahdag
    European Ski Mountaineering Championship concludes in Shahdag
    European Ski Mountaineering Championship concludes in Shahdag
    Photo
    Xizək Alpinizmi üzrə Avropa Çempionatına və Dünya Kubokuna yekun vurulub
    Photo
    В "Шахдаге" завершился чемпионат Европы по ски-альпинизму

    Latest News

    11:11
    Photo

    Train carrying Russian grain departs for Armenia from Baku's Bilajari station – UPDATED

    Business
    11:09
    Photo

    Leyla Aliyeva participates in exhibition 'A House with a View of the Landscape'

    Cultural policy
    10:46

    1,918 people evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan since February 28

    Foreign policy
    10:45
    Photo

    European Ski Mountaineering Championship concludes in Shahdag

    Individual sports
    10:36

    G7 countries to discuss joint use of oil reserves

    Energy
    10:31

    Azerbaijan increases fat and oil imports by over 11%

    Business
    10:27

    Entry and exit restored for cargo transport between Azerbaijan and Iran

    Domestic policy
    10:20

    Media: Saudi Aramco proposes spot oil deliveries via tenders

    Energy
    10:13

    S. Korean president says to swiftly introduce fuel price cap

    Energy
    All News Feed