European Ski Mountaineering Championship concludes in Shahdag

The European Championship and a stage of the World Cup in ski mountaineering have concluded at the Shahdag Tourist Center.

According to Report, on the final day of the competition, athletes contested medals in the vertical discipline.

Winners in their categories were: among U18 girls – Anastasia Pshennichnaya (Russia), among U18 boys – Matei Petre (Romania); in the U20 category – Marina Anastassova (Bulgaria) and Walter Silas (Germany). In the U23 category, first places went to Swiss ski mountaineer Thib Desein and Julian Tritscher (Austria).

Among adults, the winners were Sara Dreyer (Austria) for women and Remi Bonne (Switzerland) for men.

Azerbaijan"s team representative, Nurid Shakaraliyev, finished fifth in his category.

The tournament was organized by the International Ski Mountaineering Federation, the Azerbaijan Winter Sports Federation, and the Shahdag Tourist Center. A total of 124 athletes from 17 countries participated.

Medals won at the European Championship will count toward the overall World Cup standings.