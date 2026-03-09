Türkiye deploys six F-16 fighter jets to northern Cyprus

Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Region
    • 09 March, 2026
    • 11:32
    Türkiye deployed six F-16 fighter jets to Northern Cyprus, the Turkish Ministry of National Defense said on X, Report informs.

    "As part of the phased approach to enhancing the security of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus in light of recent developments in our region, six F-16 fighter aircraft and air defence systems have been deployed to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus as of today," the ministry statement reads.

    It noted that additional measures will continue to be taken based on further developments, if deemed necessary.

