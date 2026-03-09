Türkiye deploys six F-16 fighter jets to northern Cyprus
Region
- 09 March, 2026
- 11:32
Türkiye deployed six F-16 fighter jets to Northern Cyprus, the Turkish Ministry of National Defense said on X, Report informs.
"As part of the phased approach to enhancing the security of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus in light of recent developments in our region, six F-16 fighter aircraft and air defence systems have been deployed to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus as of today," the ministry statement reads.
It noted that additional measures will continue to be taken based on further developments, if deemed necessary.
Latest News
12:52
Rosatom: Situation at Iran's Bushehr NPP remains tense, no strikes recordedRegion
12:49
MP: Azerbaijan may earn more revenue from energy sales this yearEnergy
12:42
Photo
British and German citizens evacuated from Iran to AzerbaijanForeign policy
12:38
Debris from intercepted Iranian missile injures two in Abu DhabiOther countries
12:20
Unknown assailants attempt to bomb synagogue in BelgiumOther countries
12:12
Guo Jiakun: China considers any actions against Iran's new supreme leader unacceptableOther countries
12:03
AZAL resumes direct flights from Baku to NakhchivanDomestic policy
12:00
Iran says 1,255 killed since February 28 in US and Israeli strikesRegion
11:41