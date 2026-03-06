Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Pakistan rules out talks with Afghanistan until cross-border attacks stop

    Other countries
    • 06 March, 2026
    • 14:29
    Pakistan won't begin talks to end clashes with Afghanistan until Kabul stops supporting and harboring militant groups that launch cross-border attacks from its territory, a spokesman for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said, Report informs via Bloomberg.

    "There won't be any talks," Sharif's spokesperson for foreign media Mosharraf Zaidi told state-run Pakistan Television on Thursday night. "Terrorism from Afghanistan has to end."

