Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Hezbollah says it targeted Israeli military base

    Other countries
    • 07 March, 2026
    • 18:14
    Hezbollah says it targeted Israeli military base

    Hezbollah says it targeted Israel's Dado military base, north-east of the city of Safed, with a missile strike at 13:00 local time (11:00 GMT), Report informs via BBC.

    In a post on Telegram, it said the strike was in response to Israeli strikes on "dozens of Lebanese cities and towns, including the southern suburbs of Beirut".

    escalation in Middle East Hezbollah Israel
    "Hizbullah" İsrail hərbi bazasına zərbə endirdiyini bildirib
    "Хезболлах" заявила об ударе по израильской военной базе

    Latest News

    18:02

    US Air Force sets up aerial refueling zone near Iran for combat missions

    Other countries
    17:53

    Azerbaijan's rail cargo transport drops in volume and value in January

    Infrastructure
    17:47

    President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Mojtaba Khamenei on his appointment as Iran's Supreme Leader

    Foreign policy
    17:28

    France calls for emergency UN Security Council meeting on Lebanon

    Other countries
    17:11

    Bayramov and Portuguese FM discuss risks amid Middle East war

    Foreign policy
    17:02

    UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon arrives in Israel amid regional escalation

    Other countries
    17:02

    Azerbaijani and Romanian FMs discuss tensions in Middle East

    Foreign policy
    16:57

    Pashinyan congratulates Iran's new Supreme Leader

    Region
    16:52

    Azerbaijan condemns missile attack on Türkiye as serious threat to regional peace

    Region
    All News Feed