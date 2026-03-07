Hezbollah says it targeted Israeli military base
Other countries
- 07 March, 2026
- 18:14
Hezbollah says it targeted Israel's Dado military base, north-east of the city of Safed, with a missile strike at 13:00 local time (11:00 GMT), Report informs via BBC.
In a post on Telegram, it said the strike was in response to Israeli strikes on "dozens of Lebanese cities and towns, including the southern suburbs of Beirut".
Latest News
18:02
US Air Force sets up aerial refueling zone near Iran for combat missionsOther countries
17:53
Azerbaijan's rail cargo transport drops in volume and value in JanuaryInfrastructure
17:47
President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Mojtaba Khamenei on his appointment as Iran's Supreme LeaderForeign policy
17:28
France calls for emergency UN Security Council meeting on LebanonOther countries
17:11
Bayramov and Portuguese FM discuss risks amid Middle East warForeign policy
17:02
UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon arrives in Israel amid regional escalationOther countries
17:02
Azerbaijani and Romanian FMs discuss tensions in Middle EastForeign policy
16:57
Pashinyan congratulates Iran's new Supreme LeaderRegion
16:52