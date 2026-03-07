OSCE PA delegation to visit Georgia
- 07 March, 2026
- 18:28
A high-level delegation of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE PA) will visit Georgia from March 8 through 10, Report informs.
According to the assembly's press service, the delegation will be led by the OSCE PA President, Pere Joan Pons Sampietro.
During the visit, the delegation will hold meetings with representatives of various political forces and civil society organizations in Georgia.
It was noted that the visit will provide OSCE PA members with an opportunity to exchange views with the Georgian side on recent political developments in the country, as well as issues related to democracy, security, and regional stability.
