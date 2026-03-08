Kuwaiti Interior Ministry says 2 border control officers killed
Other countries
- 08 March, 2026
- 11:05
The Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior has announced the death of two officers from the Land Border Protection Directorate, Report informs referring to the KUNA news agency.
According to the statement, "they died this morning while on duty as part of security duties assigned to the Ministry of Interior."
No further details regarding the cause of death of the two officers from the emirate's Ministry of Interior were provided.
