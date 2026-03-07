Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs meet in Istanbul

    Foreign policy
    • 07 March, 2026
    • 16:35
    Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs meet in Istanbul

    A meeting has been held between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan in Istanbul, Report informs, citing the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

    An informal meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) will take place in Istanbul today.

    Jeyhun Bayramov Hakan Fidan Istanbul
    Azərbaycan və Türkiyə XİN başçıları İstanbulda görüşüb
    Джейхун Байрамов и Хакан Фидан провели переговоры в Стамбуле

    Latest News

    17:53

    Ilham Aliyev grateful to Albanian President for his resolute stance

    Foreign policy
    17:45

    Bayramov, Saidov mull regional developments on sidelines of OTS ministerial meeting

    Foreign policy
    17:38

    Heavy rains and flooding kills at least 23 in Nairobi

    Other countries
    17:25

    Türkiye considering deployment of F-16s to Northern Cyprus

    Region
    17:19

    Jeyhun Bayramov mulls Iranian drone attacks on Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan with OTS Sec.-Gen.

    Foreign policy
    17:04

    MFA: About 1,000 Azerbaijani citizens applied for evacuation from Middle East

    Domestic policy
    16:45

    Vucic: Serbia to launch drone production in April

    Other countries
    16:35

    Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs meet in Istanbul

    Foreign policy
    16:28

    Austrian envoy: 'We'll stay in Azerbaijan until military operations in Iran end'

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed