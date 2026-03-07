Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs meet in Istanbul
A meeting has been held between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan in Istanbul, Report informs, citing the Turkish Foreign Ministry.
An informal meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) will take place in Istanbul today.
