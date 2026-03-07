Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Erdogan receives OTS foreign ministers

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has received members of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Report informs.

    The meeting took place in Istanbul within the framework of the informal session of the OTS Council of Foreign Ministers.

    Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov also attended the meeting with the Turkish President.

