Erdogan receives OTS foreign ministers
Foreign policy
- 07 March, 2026
- 19:56
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has received members of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Report informs.
The meeting took place in Istanbul within the framework of the informal session of the OTS Council of Foreign Ministers.
Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov also attended the meeting with the Turkish President.
