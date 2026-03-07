IDF says it destroyed 16 aircraft in Tehran

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) say it destroyed 16 aircraft used by the IRGC Quds Force at Tehran's Mehrabad International Airport in a wave of airstrikes in Iran's capital last night, Report informs via The Times of Israel.

The military says that Mehrabad Airport was used by the Quds Force "as a central hub for arming and funding the regime's terrorist proxies in the Middle East," including Lebanon's Hezbollah.

"Aircraft loaded with weapons and cash took off from the airport numerous times and landed across the region for the use of the Iranian terror regime's proxies," the military says.

As part of the strikes, the IDF says it destroyed 16 aircraft that had been used to transfer weapons to Hezbollah, other military infrastructure at the airport, as well as several Iranian fighter jets that "posed a threat to Israeli Air Force aircraft operating in Iranian airspace."