Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Azerbaijani FM speaks at OTS Foreign Ministers' Council meeting

    Foreign policy
    • 07 March, 2026
    • 20:14
    Azerbaijani FM speaks at OTS Foreign Ministers' Council meeting

    Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov delivered a speech at the informal meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Istanbul, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry wrote on X, Report informs.

    "Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov addressed the Informal Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States.

    In his speech, Minister Bayramov emphasized the growing importance of solidarity, coordination, and strategic vision among our countries amid rising geopolitical tensions and global uncertainty.

    He has highlighted the significant progress of the OTS in strengthening political dialogue, expanding economic partnerships, and advancing regional connectivity across the Turkic world.

    Minister raised serious concerns over the escalating security environment, including recent military developments in the Middle East, and strongly condemned the rocket launch targeting the territory of Türkiye as well as Iran's drone attacks against Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

    Azerbaijan's principled support for a just and lasting settlement of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict based on international law and the two-state solution was also reaffirmed.

    Minister also touched upon the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process, reiterating Azerbaijan's commitment to normalization and lasting peace in the South Caucasus following the Washington Summit of August 8, 2025, and reiterated the elimination of territorial claims against Azerbaijan that remain enshrined in Armenia's constitution for the full normalization of relations and sustainable peace.

    Minister has outlined Azerbaijan"s priorities as Chair of the OTS, including strengthening institutional capacity, advancing the OTS+ format for cooperation with external partners, and promoting upcoming initiatives and events, such as the Second Meeting of the Prime Ministers/Vice Presidents of the OTS, 100th anniversary of the historic First Turcological Congress and etc., aimed at deepening cooperation across the Turkic world," reads the post.

    Azerbaijani FM speaks at OTS Foreign Ministers' Council meeting
    Azerbaijani FM speaks at OTS Foreign Ministers' Council meeting

    Ministry of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov Turkic states OTS
    Photo
    Ceyhun Bayramov TDT Xarici İşlər Nazirləri Şurasının qeyri-rəsmi iclasında iştirak edib - YENİLƏNİB
    Photo
    Джейхун Байрамов выступил на неформальном заседании Совета министров иностранных дел ОТГ

    Latest News

    20:59

    Azerbaijani, Uzbek FMs discuss Middle East escalation

    Foreign policy
    20:52

    294 killed in Israeli strikes on Lebanon

    Other countries
    20:40
    Photo

    OTS Secretary General condemns Iran's drone strikes on Nakhchivan

    Foreign policy
    20:32

    US disables Iran's entire telecommunications system, says Trump

    Other countries
    20:22

    Ethiopian PM makes phone call to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev

    Domestic policy
    20:14
    Photo

    Azerbaijani FM speaks at OTS Foreign Ministers' Council meeting

    Foreign policy
    20:02

    Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs strongly condemn Iran's drone strikes on Nakhchivan

    Foreign policy
    19:56

    Erdogan receives OTS foreign ministers

    Foreign policy
    19:41

    Türkiye warns of disinformation campaigns targeting Azerbaijan relations

    Media
    All News Feed