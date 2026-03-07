Iran warns citizens against sharing strike photos, threatens punishment

Iran's Ministry of Intelligence has declared that strict measures will be taken against citizens who share photos and videos online showing damage caused by US and Israeli strikes, Report informs via Al Jazeera.

The ministry stated that those who film and distribute such material may be regarded as "mercenaries" or "Israeli soldiers" acting as a "fifth column" inside the country.

It was emphasized that individuals involved in these activities will be held accountable. "They will be severely punished in accordance with the law amended after the 12‑day war with the US and Israel in June 2025, which prescribes harsh penalties," the ministry said.

Furthermore, citizens were urged to report any cases of photo or video dissemination from strike sites to the authorities.