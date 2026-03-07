Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Iran warns citizens against sharing strike photos, threatens punishment

    Other countries
    • 07 March, 2026
    • 18:45
    Iran warns citizens against sharing strike photos, threatens punishment

    Iran's Ministry of Intelligence has declared that strict measures will be taken against citizens who share photos and videos online showing damage caused by US and Israeli strikes, Report informs via Al Jazeera.

    The ministry stated that those who film and distribute such material may be regarded as "mercenaries" or "Israeli soldiers" acting as a "fifth column" inside the country.

    It was emphasized that individuals involved in these activities will be held accountable. "They will be severely punished in accordance with the law amended after the 12‑day war with the US and Israel in June 2025, which prescribes harsh penalties," the ministry said.

    Furthermore, citizens were urged to report any cases of photo or video dissemination from strike sites to the authorities.

    US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    İran ABŞ və İsrail zərbələrinin nəticələrini əks etdirən fotolara görə vətəndaşları sərt tədbirlərlə hədələyib
    Иран пригрозил гражданам жесткими мерами за фото последствий ударов США и Израиля

    Latest News

    19:30

    IDF says it destroyed 16 aircraft in Tehran

    Other countries
    19:06

    President of the Presidential Council of Libya condemns Iran's attacks on Nakhchivan

    Foreign policy
    18:45

    Iran warns citizens against sharing strike photos, threatens punishment

    Other countries
    18:28

    OSCE PA delegation to visit Georgia

    Region
    18:14

    Hezbollah says it targeted Israeli military base

    Other countries
    18:02

    Turkish president, UK PM discuss recent developments in Middle East

    Region
    17:53

    Ilham Aliyev grateful to Albanian President for his resolute stance

    Foreign policy
    17:45

    Bayramov, Saidov mull regional developments on sidelines of OTS ministerial meeting

    Foreign policy
    17:38

    Heavy rains and flooding kills at least 23 in Nairobi

    Other countries
    All News Feed