    Türkiye warns of disinformation campaigns targeting Azerbaijan relations

    • 07 March, 2026
    • 19:41
    In light of recent regional events, numerous posts have appeared on certain platforms, particularly social media, containing excessive disinformation and provocations aimed at Azerbaijan itself and at Türkiye–Azerbaijan relations, according to Türkiye's Center for Combating Disinformation, Report informs.

    The statement emphasized that Türkiye and Azerbaijan, bound by unshakable historical ties and shared values, have successfully overcome many challenges in the past as well as today. "The bilateral relations led at the highest level by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev are carried out under the motto 'One Nation, Two States' across all spheres," the center noted.

    The public was urged to be more vigilant against statements, disinformation, and smear campaigns that deviate from these goals and could harm this brotherhood, and to take into account the official statements of the Turkish and Azerbaijani authorities on important issues.

